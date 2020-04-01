EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Singer Yanga Sobetwa. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)
WATCH: ‘Idols SA’ winner Yanga makes guest appearance on JoJo’s IG live

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

"Idols SA" winner Yanga Sobetwa made a surprise appearance on American singer JoJo's Instagram Live on Tuesday. 

In an ongoing series on her Instagram page, the "Leave(Get Out)" hitmaker has been inviting fans to join her on Instagram Live and show off their musical talent - whether it be playing a musical instrument or singing. 

So far, some her fans that have caught everyone's attention was singer-songwriter Teddy Mathews who sang "U Got It Bad" by Usher. 

And saxophonist Corey Staggers, who the "Too Little, Too Late" songstress already followed on Instagram. 

During her latest Instagram Live, Yanga made the cut and sang one of her own songs "House of Cards" from her debut album "Promise Land". 
Yanga Sobetwa and JoJo. Video: Instagram Live

After a screen recording of Yanga made its ways to the Twitter streets, fans had nothing but positive things to say. 

Even Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi couldn't contain her excitement and said: "Haibo! Haibo! @SobetwaYanga what do you even mean?"

