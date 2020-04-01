WATCH: ‘Idols SA’ winner Yanga makes guest appearance on JoJo’s IG live

"Idols SA" winner Yanga Sobetwa made a surprise appearance on American singer JoJo's Instagram Live on Tuesday. In an ongoing series on her Instagram page, the "Leave(Get Out)" hitmaker has been inviting fans to join her on Instagram Live and show off their musical talent - whether it be playing a musical instrument or singing. So far, some her fans that have caught everyone's attention was singer-songwriter Teddy Mathews who sang "U Got It Bad" by Usher.

And saxophonist Corey Staggers, who the "Too Little, Too Late" songstress already followed on Instagram.

S/o to JoJo for adding me in here live to show out lol ❤️🎷🙏 pic.twitter.com/nXyR307o8N — Corey Staggers (@Cstaggz05_) March 29, 2020

During her latest Instagram Live, Yanga made the cut and sang one of her own songs "House of Cards" from her debut album "Promise Land".

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Yanga Sobetwa and JoJo. Video: Instagram Live

After a screen recording of Yanga made its ways to the Twitter streets, fans had nothing but positive things to say.

GUYS MY GOOSEBUMPS ❤️❤️❤️🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — UNCLE ERIC (@Aprinceeric) March 31, 2020

Yanga, CAME FOR EVERYTHIIIIIING. YHO🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — uyadiliblefliblivi (@mtpngcobo) March 31, 2020

Yoh SHE SLAUGHTERED IT! — olona (@OLupalule) March 31, 2020

She deserves to be the South African idol for real real.❤️ — Pearl❤ (@maqhinebe0) March 31, 2020

Sis ATE!!!! — QUM (@lancelightyearx) March 31, 2020

Even Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi couldn't contain her excitement and said: "Haibo! Haibo! @SobetwaYanga what do you even mean?"