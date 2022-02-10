WATCH: Interview clip resurfaces showing how Kuli Roberts wished to be remembered
A clip from an interview media personality Kuli Roberts did last year has gone viral, following news of her death.
The star died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg.
In a statement released following her death, her family asked for privacy.
“We humbly request that you respect our need for privacy, as we go through this difficult period of grieving and healing. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers,” read the statement.
Last year Kuli appeared on an episode of “Podcast and Chill” where she discussed her upbringing, journalism, co-hosting “Trending SA” and her activism for people living with albinism, with MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho.
When asked by MacG what she wanted to be remembered for, the actress said she doesn’t want to be remembered, she just wants people to look after each other.
“I don’t want to be remembered, I want you guys to just look after each other. I want you to look after the people that are downtrodden.
“I want you to look after people with albinism, I need you to look after the LGBTI community, I need you to look after black people, I need you to stop insulting black people. Love yourself,” she said.
She also said people should stop flaunting wealth.
“This whole thing about money and materialism and standing on cars, nobody is impressed. You might think they are but they are not, so Ubuntu is the most important thing,” she said.
Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings.