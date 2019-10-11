Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Instagram



Local actress Jessica Nkosi got a big surprise from Volvo when she got her car upgraded as one of their brand ambassadors.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the "Isibaya" star shared a video of her new Volvo XC90 and told the story of how it came about.





"So here I am going to Volvo Tom Campher Volvo Dealership in Auckland Park for a visit as ambassador... Kanti... SURPRISE.. All to find out that I’m there for an upgrade to my Volvo XC40... I was upgraded to top of the range XC90!! I was at the launch of it in CT not so long ago. So I KNOW that this car is pure MAGIC... What a pleasant surprise... My name is balloons, flowers, food!! Day made, I was so teary eyed!!"