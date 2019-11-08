Sho Madjozi whose hit song "John Cena" went viral this year finally met the former wrestler who the song is named after.





The "Huku" rapper was a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday where she spoke about her music.





In the clip, Kelly asked Sho Madjozi if she met John Cena after releasing the song.





She replied and said: "Oh no of course not. Not yet. I hope I do one day".





Kelly then asks, "That's a bummer. Didn't he post about it (the song) as well when he found out?"





The "Wakanda Forever" hitmaker answered her and said that although she does not know if John posts for himself, his page did have a picture of her.





"He doesn't say anything. He doesn't caption, he doesn't tag me, nothing". She continues to say that if she has to see him she would freak out.





Before asking her to perform, Kelly assures Sho Madjozi that he is not on the show as they have a small budget.





While performing her hit song, John walked onto the stage behind her and started dancing. When she eventually notices him, she did indeed freak out.





"What do you mean you said he's not here. What's happening," she screams before falling on the floor. The "Idhom" rapper then hugs Kelly and runs to John for a hug.





"It's very nice to meet you", said John.