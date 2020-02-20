WATCH: Jub Jub smashing bottles of beer goes viral









Jub Jub. Picture: Instagram Musician and TV personality Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye landed himself in water hot after he posted a video of him smashing beer bottles. In the video, the "Uyajola 99" presenter is seen smashing tons of beer bottles in the middle of a street corner which left Twitter very confused. The video was first posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, and teased a new upcoming production on Moja Love captioning it "STAY TUNED", along with a string of hashtags. In the background, the crowd, seemingly witnessing the turn of events, can be heard cheering Jub Jub on. A voice in the crowd is also heard saying "sizo buyeka ujwala," loosely translated, 'we will quit alcohol." Watch the video below:

The new show is clearly about alcohol awareness with many finding humour in the video as tweeps wonder why is he only smashing cheap alcohol.

Kgante why #JubJub a thuba byala bo bo cheap fela go sena di Corrona le di Icetropez daa le di Whisky, this guy thinks o bo tlhale we see you pic.twitter.com/Yn5Lg9KJMM — Kgothatso Ranamane (@soulk86) February 20, 2020

Molemo hoekom o thuba bojalwa bo cheapi net? Di kae di botlolo tsa boHennesy, bomaCovorsier, boveuve, wabo? — Joe Black Sam (@Thibottouch) February 20, 2020

Next time sicela uphihlize o Moet , Ciroc & Remy Martin 😂🤣 #JubJub — Belour (@sabeloGasa30) February 20, 2020

This is alcohol abuse!!🤬🤬🤬

Jub Jub Must Go🤣 pic.twitter.com/GsUNIp9JgW — Slindile Nhlanhla Mdletshe (@mshikaslindile) February 20, 2020

A beer is something very close to our hearts, infact it beer is our heart, so basically you're breaking our hearts into pieces😭💔. pic.twitter.com/vExNhtVC8u — Sbu'Genge digital communications (@Sbugengedigicom) February 19, 2020

Is this music video? And WHY and who’s gonna clean up that mess and also WHY? pic.twitter.com/FSQkrk8rxC — Chwayita (@atiyawhC) February 20, 2020

However, other tweeps started bringing up the star's culpable homicide conviction which he served time in jail for.

Yo, is Jub Jub doing all that nonsense where he killed the kids? #JubJub — Nkululeko Masabalala (@groovysailor_) February 20, 2020

I still can’t believe South Ah not only just forgave Jub Jub but took him and put on the big screen. Imagine your child’s murderer parading unapologetically and unashamed like this. Damn #Uyajola99 — POËT & CHANDON (@TheOnly_MrMbawu) February 19, 2020

From killing kids to killing relationships now he is vandalizing the streets? wow, this guy really doesn't want to see South Africa peaceful.😡 #JubJub #Loadshedding #floyd https://t.co/PoozBKfoyS — mcdonald bheki (@BhekiMcdonald) February 20, 2020 So we must clap hands and applaud you for this, sit down and work on yourself not on people's issues. People's kids died and some were left paralyzed. This act can't make u a Messiah. Your life is going on like nothing ever happened. Su ku zi qhatha! — Queen Anele xhati (@anele_zee_xhati) February 20, 2020

Fans of Jub Jub quickly came to his defence, rallying behind the star, insisting he has "paid his dues"

Oksalayo the man served time for his crimes, and it was effective because @official_jubjub is a changed man and he is trying to bring something positive to the community.make room for change and peace and appreciate the man's efforts, please stop being negative 🙏🙏 #JubJub — MIllZ (@BonaniMihlali) February 20, 2020

#JubJub deserve a break as well, I guess most of y’all won’t understand. I do , my brother was murdered and the perpetrator served his time and was released. Are we angry as a family? No. Why? Cause it won’t help us bring him back. So y’all must cut this crap🙅🏾‍♀️. — Ria (@ria_ramoloko) February 20, 2020

The reason #JubJub is being discredited and mudslinged is because he touches all those issues that people don't want to address, even our role models can't address such because they are also struggling with, such as cheating, alcohol, etc. pic.twitter.com/e2lbNy6xyI — Kgaogelo (@Kgaogel28653727) February 20, 2020



