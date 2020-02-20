Musician and TV personality Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye landed himself in water hot after he posted a video of him smashing beer bottles.
In the video, the "Uyajola 99" presenter is seen smashing tons of beer bottles in the middle of a street corner which left Twitter very confused.
The video was first posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, and teased a new upcoming production on Moja Love captioning it "STAY TUNED", along with a string of hashtags.
In the background, the crowd, seemingly witnessing the turn of events, can be heard cheering Jub Jub on. A voice in the crowd is also heard saying "sizo buyeka ujwala," loosely translated, 'we will quit alcohol."
Watch the video below: