Jub Jub. Picture: Instagram

Musician and TV personality Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye landed himself in water hot after he posted a video of him smashing beer bottles. 

In the video, the "Uyajola 99" presenter is seen smashing tons of beer bottles in the middle of a street corner which left Twitter very confused. 

The video was first posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, and teased a new upcoming production on Moja Love captioning it "STAY TUNED", along with a string of hashtags.

In the background, the crowd, seemingly witnessing the turn of events, can be heard cheering Jub Jub on. A voice in the crowd is also heard saying "sizo buyeka ujwala," loosely translated, 'we will quit alcohol."

Watch the video below:

The new show is clearly about alcohol awareness with many finding humour in the video as tweeps wonder why is he only smashing cheap alcohol.

However, other tweeps started bringing up the star's culpable homicide conviction which he served time in jail for.

Fans of Jub Jub quickly came to his defence, rallying behind the star, insisting he has "paid his dues"