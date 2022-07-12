WATCH: Julius Malema hits the decks in Ibiza

EFF leader Julius Malema is becoming quite the maestro on the DJ decks and soon he might just need to start taking bookings. While many South Africans have been dealing with boring office views and rolling blackouts, the politician took some time out to live his best life in sunny Ibiza.

During his time there, Malema was spotted hanging out with DJ twin duo, Major League. He was travelling with his beautiful wife Mantoa. A video of Malema doing his thing on the decks in Ibiza has trended on social media. Malema is visibly in holiday mode as he gets the crowd going with his set. Julius Malema living his best life in Ibiza pic.twitter.com/VHWWp7GQaq — Katlego Mamabolo (@ChiefKatlego) July 8, 2022 He is heard playing “Vula Mlomo” by Musa Keys, Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi.

Juju is clearly enjoying his hobby, one has to wonder if he could be the next DJ sensation, he does already rub shoulders with the best in the business. When he was on Metro FM’s afternoon drive show, the “TouchDown with Tbo Touch” in June, Juju also took to the decks to play a mix for listeners. It’s safe to say that Juju’s performance at popular Soweto nightspot Konka was the start of something. While he may be serious about matters of the country, the politician has shown on numerous occasions his love for the “culture”.

