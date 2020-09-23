WATCH: Kabelo Mabalane nears end of 600km run against child hunger

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kwaito legend Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane is gearing up for the last lap of his 600km run from Jozi to Durban, on Wednesday, September 23. The journey that started 16 days ago, which saw Mabalane and his partner, fellow Comrades Marathon runner Peteni Khuzwayo, run an average of 35km daily, in an effort to combat child hunger. The duo is on course to run the remaining 100km as they approach the finish line of their 600km fundraiser. After covering over 500km, the duo has raised more than R1.2 million towards their ultimate target of R6m. The funds will help provide daily meals to 10 000 children for a year.

On Tuesday, with only one more day to go before they complete their gruelling 17-day run, Mabalane and Kuzwayo explained their passion for the #HopeWithEveryStep campaign.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site outside Howick in KZN, Mabalane said: “The capture site emphasises and reminds me of the principle of selflessness for the greater good.

“We must never shy away from putting our lives on the line for a purpose bigger than ourselves.”

Kuzwayo detailed some of the highlights of their journey and said they were now ready to tackle arguably the toughest challenge en-route: tomorrow’s Comrades Marathon stretch to the Durban city centre.

The pair thanked everyone for their messages of support, donations and pledges to date.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mabalane said he was “scared” of running the 100km, which they will start at 3am on Wednesday. This is in spite of the fact that Mabalane has taken part in the Comrades Marathon several times since his debut in the world's largest in 2006.

The annual Comrades Marathon is an annual 90km run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Comrades Marathon 2020 was cancelled.

“The 35km were manageable, this leg tomorrow, it doesn’t matter how many variables you cut out, it’s still a 100km, I know what I’m in for because I’ve done Comrades 12 times.”

He added:” This is what we’ve been building up to … I’m very nervous, scared but I’ve resolved that I’m getting there by hook, not by crook.“

The muso recently shared a videos of his children rooting for him.

All funds will go to Joint Aid Management (JAM), an international food relief organisation that already provides daily meals for 120 000 children across the country.

Individuals and corporates inspired by the runners’ commitment to making a real difference are encouraged to contribute and visit hopewitheverystep.com.