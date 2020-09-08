WATCH: Kabelo Mabalane runs from Jozi to Durban to raise R6m for hungry children

Kwaito legend Kabelo ‘Bouga Luv’ Mabalane, together with his fellow comrades marathon runner Peteni Khuzwayo, are embarking on the “toughest mission” of 600km steps of hope, running from Johannesburg to Durban. Mabalane and Khuzwayo started running on Monday and will be on the road for 17-days, averaging a speed of about 35-kilometres per day. The aim of the cause is to raise over raise 6 million to feed 10 000 children for one year. Taking to Instagram before he started the marathon, Bouga Luv, encouraged fans to pledge towards this great initiative, he wrote: “Usually when I put out a shirt like this I know I’m coming back home when race day is done. This moment is like no other I’ve experienced and I trust I will live to tell the 600km tale. “ He added: “I’m going where my body and mind have never been. Much love all those who’ve already donated to this cause.”

The “Pantsula 4 life” hitmaker is documenting his journey on social media. After the first day on the road, the star posted a video on IG, updating his followers.

In the video clip is seen putting his feet in a dust bin full of ice, in the effort to recover from the first 35km.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika this past weekend, the muso who is a recovering addict says running saved his life.

“Having stopped that behaviour, there was a void...so to recover from that (drugs), I had to fill that void with something constructive and I found running.”

He added:” Running has done so much for me and it’s such a privilege that I get to use the same sport that has done something for me, to help other people.

To contribute click here. For updates follow Mabalane’s journey on Instagram.