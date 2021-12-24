WATCH: Kamo Mphela slapping fan who grabbed her during performance goes viral

A video clip of amapiano star Kamo Mphela slapping a fan across the head during a recent performance has been making the rounds on social media over the past few days. As Kamo Mphela performs her hit single, “Sandton”, with Focalisti, a fan can be seen allegedly groping her before pulling her hair.

Kamo spins around, spots the fan and smacks his head as he turns to leave. She then points at him and seems to utter a few words before continuing her performance. Kamo Mphela slapped someone for touching her ass pic.twitter.com/3Db9lizz0i — Mofaya Da Don⚪ (@ihatemofaya) December 18, 2021 The incident took place at an all-black party at car wash venue Kwabhusak in Mpumalanga this past weekend. Fans have been sharing their views on the incident on Twitter throughout the week. "Females in SA should start performing holding pepper spray,I mean we have those in our bags anyway," said @MapuleMaake2.

Females in SA should start performing holding pepper spray,I mean we have those in our bags anyway — ke Maps (@MapuleMaake2) December 18, 2021 @tmalebana added“ "Sanelly did the same to some dude. N*ggas this is not Zodwa bann, stop treating these ladies like yall see Zodwa. We know very well that Zodwa doesnt care, she actually let's you do that." Sanelly did the same to some dude. Niggas this is not Zodwa bann, stop treating these ladies like yall see Zodwa. We know very well that Zodwa doesnt care, she actually let's you do that. — TE🅱️🅾️G🅾️ (@tmalebana) December 18, 2021 "Should've drop kicked him," said @intombzamanguni. "idgaf even if he was just touching the hair. Don’t touch people without being invited to do so!!!" should drop kicked him, idgaf even if he was just touching the hair. Don’t touch people without being invited to do so!!! https://t.co/eaepPo7m9s — hayibo choychi. (@intombzamanguni) December 23, 2021 Kamo has been in Nigeria for the past few days, for a show she was booked to headline.