Kamo Mphela. Picture: Instagram
Kamo Mphela. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Kamo Mphela's 'Shield dance' leaves tweeps in stitches

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Local artist Kamo Mphela unintentionally provided some light entertainment for the Twitter timeline with a promotional video for a Shield product.

When it comes to influencer marketing in Mzansi, some strange campaigns have taken place this year.

Whether it’s influencers wearing Baby Soft toilet paper as accessories or using it as pillows, or Sarah Langa throwing a Lifebuoy soap bar in the air, there been several advertising ideas that have left consumers puzzled about the intended message.

Now, Kamo has joined in with another confusing promotional video for Shield where she dances with the product, but doesn’t actually use it in the video.

Tweeps where left in stitches when this video made its way to the Twitter timeline.

“And I’m sure Shield was expecting a ’As a dancer I spend my days dancing around and Shield has really come to my rescue when fighting against sweaty days...’ video. Kamo wathi, no ways,“ said @mfazomnyama_.

“They approved this though, so...there’s that,” commented @Rivoningo_C.

“Shield: ’What is promoting?’

Kamo Mphela: ’Increasing awareness of a product’

Shield: ’Then why did you dance’,” said @kamogelx.

The funniest part of the video is when the product falls out of the box and Kamo just carries on dancing.

“(N)ot the shield falling out of the box,” commented @Sthe_hlakwani.

“That Shield bottle had to run, it was not having it chiiiile!” said @Nomcebo_khonoti.

“Kamo Mphela didn’t care a damn about the Shield promo…

The funny part was when the product fell out the box when Shield’s slogan is ’it won’t let you down’,” commented @Retla_SweetChix.

“Amanikiniki”, in which Kamo is featured, also recently went viral thanks to TikTok dancer Juandré Nortje.

@juandreee

after music video shoot tik toks in our @boerboelwear 😏![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>🏼 ##fyp ##proudlysouthafrican ##african ##africa ##amanikiniki ##amanikinikichallenge ##viral

♬ original sound - Juandré Nortje 👋![CDATA[]]>🏼

