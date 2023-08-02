WATCH: Katie Mohamed and Lynn Forbes on their new podcast ‘Outspoken Owls’

Wellness Coach, inspirational speaker, and digital content creator Lynn Forbes has teamed up with Katie Mohamed, to launch a women empowerment initiative, a podcast series called “Outspoken Owls”. Mohamed is the Executive Director at Brandfusion and founder of W-Suite and the new podcast series will see the two women having tête-à-tête that is unapologetic, opinionated, entertaining, enlightening and engaging.

Each episode is not explicitly about women, but there is a purposeful lean-to discussion on women’s issues. A media launch was held on Wednesday in Johannesburg where the ladies spoke about their new podcast and unpacked what can be expected. “It’s a conversation about how we are defiant, middle-aged women,” shared Mohamed.

Forbes further explained that the podcast is not only targeted at defined middle-aged women, but they also want to reach a larger audience, including men. “We want men to learn about women and what they experience after the age of 40 or throughout life because we talk about our experiences and we want young people to maybe aspire to be the kind of defined middle-aged women that we are,” said Forbes. Mohamed explained that the podcast is very authentic and it’s their own stories and Forbes added that while certain things might be censored, it will be one of the realest podcasts.

Mohamed explained that the podcast is very authentic and it's their own stories and Forbes added that while certain things might be censored, it will be one of the realest podcasts. "We talk about ageing, so it's really about inspiring an audience, motivating people. If they feel that they are stuck, that they are not alone in this, and we are here to help them and maybe guide them," said Mohamed.

Forbes explained that if the public thinks this podcast is just two old ladies sipping tea and talking about inspirational stuff, they better expect more than that. This is a conversation with a mother figure who talks about all those taboo topics you might not want to talk about with your actual mother. “Fun, a lot of serious stuff, but a lot of banter,” added Forbes. As to why a podcast, Forbes quickly remarked “It’s the new thing, we are within the times”.

Mohamed and Forbes decided to join forces because firstly they are friends and embracing their grey hairs. “We meet up for coffee and lunches and what do we do? We talk about our lives and stories. So we thought why not put it behind the camera,” said Forbes. Forbes is the mother of late rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) who was killed earlier this year in Durban. She has been open throughout her mourning journey with the public.

She told IOL Entertainment, when asked how she is doing that she is in a good space with bad moments. “It’s been almost six months and you need to learn to accept what’s happened. Grief will always be there, but you have to go around it. And that’s where we find ourselves as a family.” The first episode of 'Outspoken Owls’ will be available on all digital platforms on August 3.