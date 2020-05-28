WATCH: Kefilwe Mabote impersonates Bonang Matheba and she approves

Thanks to TikTok everybody can impersonate just about anyone that they want to.

And that's exactly what celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and Toke Makinwa have been doing during the lockdown, much to their fans' approval.

Now luxury social media influencer and fashionista Kefilwe Mabote has joined TikTok and she is bringing her followers, "Being Kefilwe".





A play on Bonang Matheba's hit reality show, "Being Bonang", Kefilwe posted a video impersonating Bonang.





She captioned the video: "The secret is out! The new season of Being Kefilwe premiers on @tiktok_southafrica very soon! I hope I have our executive director @bonang_m proud. Catch the drama, intrigue and suspense on your nearest smartphone!"





In the video, Kefilwe impersonates Bonang explaining that she does not like drama.





"Oh my God! You know me, let me explain something, I am not someone who likes drama. So I am usually just a very cordial person, I love peace", the Bonang voiceover says.





Wearing a black Yves Saint Laurent jersey and drinking champagne, Kefilwe seemed to hit the nail on the head with her impersonation and even Bonang could not get enough of it.



"I love you Kefi", commented Bonang with heart emojis on the post.

🤣🤣🤣💖 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 25, 2020

Watch the video below:



