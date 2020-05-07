WATCH: Kelly Khumalo addresses her 'divorce' with her sister

Controversial musician Kelly Khumalo has opened up about her ongoing dispute with her sister Zandie, saying the matter is with lawyers. Kelly and Zandie made headlines in February when Zandie issued a statement saying she was “divorcing” her sister over claims Kelly had made about her husband, Mhlo Gumede. Kelly had distanced herself from an alleged scam which Mhlo was allegedly involved in. Speaking on Afternoon Express on Wednesday, the "Jehovah" hitmaker said the dispute was now in the hands of lawyers, adding that the situation was “that bad” when asked by host Palesa Tembe how her relationship with Zandie was. “Honestly, I am at peace with it. I am that one woman who knows how to move on when it is time to move on, irrespective of whether you are family or not. When it is time to move on, it is time to move on", she further added.

The star also addressed claims she was having a “meltdown” when she posted a video of herself crying and pleading with fans to get on their knees and ask God what they should take from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, posted on her Instagram account two weeks ago, Kelly said she had been “summoned” to make the request to everyone around the world.

“It was not even me. If you know me very well, you would know that I am a very spiritual person and I have a gift, in terms of spirituality. I see things and I feel things and with so much that we are going through as a nation, I felt all sorts of things.

“One voice that was loud to me was to ask people, plead with people, to pray and tell God exactly what we want from this situation, because he is the only person who can put an end to this.”

Watch the full interview below: