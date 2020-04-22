WATCH: Kelly Khumalo asks fans to pray for SA

Local singer Kelly Khumalo has made an impassioned plea to her followers to pray.





The "Dance Comigo" hitmaker posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, where she said she was summoned (possibly by a higher power) to ask everyone to pray.





In the video, she is visibly emotional and crying.





"Hi everyone.I have been asked to ask you, all of you. I don't care which part of the world you are at, I've been summoned to ask you guys to get on your knees and tell God what you want out of this situation.





"I haven't stopped crying and I am just asking you to get on your knees right now and tell God what you want out of this situation", she pleaded.





After she posted the video the star reached number one on the trends list.





However, the video received mixed reactions from social media users. Many agreed with her while others said they thought she would finally tell the truth about happened on the night former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa died.