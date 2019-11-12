WATCH: Kelly Khumalo says only 'me and God know the truth' about Senzo Meyiwa









Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram Kelly Khumalo appeared on eTV’s Morning Show on Tuesday to clear the air once again about the death of Senzo Meyiwa.

During the interview, Khumalo starts by addressing a story published by the Sunday Independent.

In the story, Sunday Independent states that claims of Meyiwa being killed by armed robbers was a cover-up story and that he was “accidentally” shot when he tried to intervene in a quarrel between Khumalo’s sister, Zandi, and her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, at the singer’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on October 26, 2014.





In response to this, she said: "For that Independent paper, whatever they are. How dare you? When you go out like that and write something so false and untrue. At the end of the day, I promise you this. You will have an egg on your face."





The "Themba" singer goes on to mention the numerous times she has spoken about the Meyiwa case and that "people have decided" that they want her to be guilty.





She ends by saying that people must believe what they want to believe and that "me and God know the truth". Adding that she would never protect someone that killed her daughter's father and that "God still wins".

In the lengthy expose, the newspaper also reveals that they saw official documents alongside Meyiwa’s murder docket containing revelations about the cover-up. According to the documents former lead investigator in the case, Colonel Bongani Gininda, is said to have withheld a crucial statement he had received in 2017 on who murdered Meyiwa and why.





A case of defeating the ends of justice was opened against him in May this year, but he was mysteriously transferred to KwaZulu-Natal before he was arrested or questioned.



