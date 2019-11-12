Kelly Khumalo appeared on eTV’s Morning Show on Tuesday to clear the air once again about the death of Senzo Meyiwa.
During the interview, Khumalo starts by addressing a story published by the Sunday Independent.
In the story, Sunday Independent states that claims of Meyiwa being killed by armed robbers was a cover-up story and that he was “accidentally” shot when he tried to intervene in a quarrel between Khumalo’s sister, Zandi, and her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, at the singer’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on October 26, 2014.