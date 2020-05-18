EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram
Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Kelly Khumalo's Russian accent confuses tweeps

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Kelly Khumalo decided to talk about Senzo Meyiwa's death in an IG TV video, but it's her Russian accent that had Mzansi confused.

Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, Khumalo spoke about Meyiwa and how the South African police force is failing the women of the country. 

In the video, she is drinking her Controversy Gin and appears to be very emotional while doing the video. 

She said that it's hard being a woman in SA and that she has been victimised by the system. 

Speaking about Meyiwa's case, Khumalo said that the SAPS didn't do their job right and that his murder case should be laid to rest. 

Watch the video below:
However, it was Khumalo putting on a Russian accent during the video that had everyone confused.  

Share this article:

Related Articles