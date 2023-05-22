WATCH: Kelly Rowland gushes over Uncle Waffles: ‘She’s got so much personality’

Just a few weeks after award-winning US star Ciara first appeared on a TikTok video, dancing alongside Uncle Waffles to her latest viral amapiano dance challenge for “Yahyippiyah”, another American star has shown support for the South African international DJ. During a recent episode of the “Pretty Smart” podcast, former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland gushed over the 23-year-old following her recent Coachella performance. She said she’d known about Waffles for at least a year now.

“International super star @kellyrowland speaks on @unclewaffles_ being one of her favourite new artists emerging on to the scene right now in America,” shared Kreative Korner. “(Fam yall keen to hear a uncle waffles × kelly rowland song?)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kreative.Kornerr (@kreative.kornerr) “There is this really cool DJ out right now, her name is Uncle Waffles,” she said. “And she has got so much personality. She is from Africa or Nigeria, South Africa, I can’t think of where exactly, but she is so cool.

“She just played Coachella, but I have been knowing about this girl for at least a year now and I’m like y’all late.” While some on social media criticised Rowland for not knowing exactly where she’s from, most took is at yet more evidence that Waffles is on the right path. “Just saw that snippet interview of Kelly Rowland talking about Uncle Waffles at Coachella no way I NEED Waffles' prayers word for word because she is gone gone. 😭,” tweeted @eyfresh.