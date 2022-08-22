Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, August 22, 2022

WATCH: Kelvin Momo holds hand of emotional fan during performance

Kelvin Momo. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

On Sunday, a video of amapiano DJ and producer Kelvin Momo holding an emotional fan’s hand while he was performing at an event started making the rounds on social media and has since gone viral on Twitter.

In the clip, other patrons can be seen dancing, throwing their hands in the air and having a good time as Momo plays his set.

When he eventually lets go of the fan’s hand, the fan puts his hands together in a heart shape, motions towards Momo, then appears to start crying.

“Kelvin Momo healing the heart ❤️‍🩹 with music 🎵😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥 @kelvinMomo_ 👑,” shared @AmapianoDaily.

While Kelvin Momo isn’t as commercially popular as the likes of Mr JazziQ, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, his brand of soulful and spiritual amapiano has drawn a large niche fan base.

His most recent album, “Ivy League”, is considered one of the best amapiano projects to come out over the past year and he’s been widely lauded for creating his own lane within the genre.

Fans have been taking to Twitter since Sunday to give the veteran amapiano producer his flowers.

“kelvin momo trending without releasing music makes me feel the same way shazam does when it says ‘no result’,” commented @lebohangmosia_.

“Can’t stop listening to Ivy League 😖,” added @unomfundozulu. “Song cry, Funa, Dludlu, Kwaziyo 😩❤️❤️ Need to throw inkunzumalanga yebaby shower for Kelvin Momo’s mom as a country.”

“It's still so unbelievable that Kelvin Momo gave us a 16 minute track which is a banger from beginning till the end,” said @tiagocreative. “You barely feel how long it is because of its quality as well, this guy is top tier man.”

@tshamza1 added: “Kelvin Momo’s replay value is insane. Could listen to him all day everyday and not get tired.”

