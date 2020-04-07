EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Kenny Kunene. Picture: Instagram
WATCH: Kenny Kunene spitting bars on 'Covid-19' will have you in stitches

While the lockdown has revealed that people have talents they might have not known about before like cooking, controversial businessman Kenny Kunene has revealed he is a rapper. 

However, not everyone is convinced by the video he shared of himself spitting some bars. 

The "Sushi King" released a short song, which he named "Covid-19", where he gave Mzansi advice on what to do during the lockdown.

In his debut song, the businessman informed people about hygiene, staying home and not touching their face.

The video and song are recorded in what looks like a makeshift studio. 

Watch the video below: 
Twitter was not feeling his skills or that he named the song 'Covid-19'.

