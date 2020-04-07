WATCH: Kenny Kunene spitting bars on 'Covid-19' will have you in stitches
While the lockdown has revealed that people have talents they might have not known about before like cooking, controversial businessman Kenny Kunene has revealed he is a rapper.
However, not everyone is convinced by the video he shared of himself spitting some bars.
The "Sushi King" released a short song, which he named "Covid-19", where he gave Mzansi advice on what to do during the lockdown.
In his debut song, the businessman informed people about hygiene, staying home and not touching their face.
The video and song are recorded in what looks like a makeshift studio.
Watch the video below:
Twitter was not feeling his skills or that he named the song 'Covid-19'.
COVID-19 BY KENNY KUNENE pic.twitter.com/7gue0vf03b— Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) April 4, 2020
Kenny, we're dealing with too many problems right as a country, please stay forgotten if you're not gonna be serious.— Kid maWrong-Wrong (@justthabo1) April 4, 2020
I stopped taking him serious when he faked his own assassination of a hail of bullets that left his car with dents and scratches 😂😂😂— IamShoezta (@tshepzashoes) April 4, 2020
Midlife crisis? pic.twitter.com/LF4zO410nx— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) April 4, 2020
Busta Rhymes has 24 hours to respond. 🔥🔥— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) April 5, 2020
Jay Z is trembling sir 🔥— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) April 4, 2020
Eminem was found shaking. 🔥🔥— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) April 4, 2020
It's a no pic.twitter.com/oCWwrAE40F— mark X (@MarkXtheG) April 4, 2020
Come on guys, this was meant to further spread the message not y’all coming on here and judging Kenny The MC! 😂😂😂— Mthimkhulu 🌳 (@MJ_Makoa) April 4, 2020