Is Khanya Mkangisa following in Zodwa Wabantu’s footsteps by dating young men?
The vosho queen broke all societal norms when she made dating Ben 10's fashionable.
Now, the 31-year-old actress and television presenter set tongues wagging after posting photos and videos of herself hanging out with 21-year-old J Molley on what looked like a date night on social media.
The Instagram stories sparked rumours that Khanya is romancing young rapper J Molley, which set Twitter abuzz.
Below are the Insta stories that started the Twitter frenzy: