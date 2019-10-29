Khanya Mkangisa. Picture: Instagram

Is Khanya Mkangisa following in Zodwa Wabantu’s footsteps by dating young men? 

The vosho queen broke all societal norms when she made dating Ben 10's fashionable. 

Now, the 31-year-old actress and television presenter set tongues wagging after posting photos and videos of herself hanging out with 21-year-old J Molley on what looked like a date night on social media.

The Instagram stories sparked rumours that Khanya is romancing young rapper J Molley, which set Twitter abuzz.

Below are the Insta stories that started the Twitter frenzy:


While many question the age gap between the two, others wonder if J Molley’s ex girlfriend V-Entertainment presenter Shamiso, who over the weekend tweeted “things start making sense,” was perhaps hinting at the alleged romance between Mkangisa and her ex.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Feels so good not having certain people in your life anymore and then all of a sudden things start making sense, everything’s healthier and nicer, things are moving and growing, you might even gain a little healthy weight. That’s that sh*t.”

 To which Mkangisa’s ex bestie, rapper Boity retweeted Shamiso’s tweet and replied, “Speak on it!!”


Here are some of the tweeps reactions:

Watch Mkangisa's reaction. She showered tweeps the middle finger. 