WATCH: Khanya Mkangisa allegedly dating Shamiso's ex J Molley









Khanya Mkangisa. Picture: Instagram Is Khanya Mkangisa following in Zodwa Wabantu’s footsteps by dating young men? The vosho queen broke all societal norms when she made dating Ben 10's fashionable. Now, the 31-year-old actress and television presenter set tongues wagging after posting photos and videos of herself hanging out with 21-year-old J Molley on what looked like a date night on social media. The Instagram stories sparked rumours that Khanya is romancing young rapper J Molley, which set Twitter abuzz. Below are the Insta stories that started the Twitter frenzy:

While many question the age gap between the two, others wonder if J Molley’s ex girlfriend V-Entertainment presenter Shamiso, who over the weekend tweeted “things start making sense,” was perhaps hinting at the alleged romance between Mkangisa and her ex.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Feels so good not having certain people in your life anymore and then all of a sudden things start making sense, everything’s healthier and nicer, things are moving and growing, you might even gain a little healthy weight. That’s that sh*t.”

To which Mkangisa’s ex bestie, rapper Boity retweeted Shamiso’s tweet and replied, “Speak on it!!”



Here are some of the tweeps reactions:

Y’all mad Khanya is dating J Molley, who do y’all think you are to tell someone who to date, y’all are annoying🤦🏽‍♀️ — Mama Ka Inathi🤱🏽 (@issa_goddess022) October 29, 2019

#Khanya is leadership, lead us wena Khanya we are your people.imma get myself a young one soon👑😂🤛 — Matsie Tsupa (@matsi_tsupa) October 29, 2019

Dwayne Wade is 10 years younger than Gabrielle Union.

J Molley is 10 years younger than Khanya...



What's the fuss?



Le tlwaela batho!! pic.twitter.com/6JYrv2RDhX — #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) October 29, 2019

J Molly is 21, Khanya is 30. Wtf is wrong here?

But y’all stan Somizi and Mohale😂😂😂 — The Baddest Ken Doll🦋 (@zurinovember) October 28, 2019

Watch Mkangisa's reaction. She showered tweeps the middle finger.

