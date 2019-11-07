Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Twitter

Media personality Khanyi Mbau had some choice words for iPhone users on Wednesday. Taking to her Twitter page, the "Abomama" actress kicked off her rant and said that she is concerned with how cables and chargers of iPhone users go missing.

Mbau goes on to say that "all Apple users are disgusting" and that there is "nothing as disgusting as an Apple phone/device user".

Furthermore, she said that you can never be safe around them even stating that it "could be your own pastor" that would switch your cable and leaves with the one with "sellotape".

The former Metro FM host then mentioned that Apple users are also guilty of never carrying cables or chargers but are "always in need" of one.