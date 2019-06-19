Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Local personality Khanyi Mbau took to her Twitter page on Tuesday to promote her upcoming reality show. 

The "Abomama" star has been quite the talking point on social media with her recent appearances on the Moja Love reality show "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored". 

In the video clip, it shows that the project is produced by Molten Multimedia with footage of behind-the-scenes moments with Mbau and the "Shake" singer narrating the clip saying "I was so young, I was a kid". 

The show is set to premiere in the summer and it is unknown on which channel it is will premiere. 

Fans of the Mzansi star rejoiced at the teaser trailer and shared their excitement for the upcoming project. 

Mbau joins a long list of local celebrities which includes Somizi, her younger brother Lasizwe, Zodwa Wabantu and Bonang Matheba to have their own reality TV shows. 