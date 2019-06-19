Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Local personality Khanyi Mbau took to her Twitter page on Tuesday to promote her upcoming reality show. The "Abomama" star has been quite the talking point on social media with her recent appearances on the Moja Love reality show "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored".

In the video clip, it shows that the project is produced by Molten Multimedia with footage of behind-the-scenes moments with Mbau and the "Shake" singer narrating the clip saying "I was so young, I was a kid".

What a journey pic.twitter.com/MEKJCWn6Lr — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 18, 2019

The show is set to premiere in the summer and it is unknown on which channel it is will premiere.

Fans of the Mzansi star rejoiced at the teaser trailer and shared their excitement for the upcoming project.

I have liked you for the longest time. I have waited for this for the longest, longest time. I really cannot wait 💕 pic.twitter.com/PndM3wZ36D — Lana Del Bey (@Ade_Le2) June 18, 2019

I can't wait you've always have been thee fave❤❤ — Virgo😎🇿🇦 (@abbygantsho) June 18, 2019

After watching your interview with zodwa I cannot stand STAN! Oo mosadi hara basadi!!! Real and genuine. I can only wish good things for you and your family!!!! — MamaRia💎 (@rbtsw_) June 18, 2019

This is going to be the most watched reality show, trust me on this one🤞 — Lesedienhle Mahlangu (@lesedienhle) June 18, 2019

Thank you for listening to my cries.😭😭I thought you’d never do it. I am so proud of you. You’re the reason i wake up everyday to be better & do better. Yhuu Khanyisile I love you & yass Queeen❤️❤️😭 — Raymond (@RaymondSmith998) June 18, 2019

Mbau joins a long list of local celebrities which includes Somizi, her younger brother Lasizwe, Zodwa Wabantu and Bonang Matheba to have their own reality TV shows.