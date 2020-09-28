WATCH: Khanyi Mbau teases fans with new 'Rise' video

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Social media users are in awe of what Khanyi Mbau’s latest offering might be. Mbau dropped two trailers of her upcoming project. While no one really knows whether it’s a new product or music video yet - Mbau’s fans can’t seem to get enough of her new venture. On Twitter and Instagram, Mbau captioned the first video: “RISE!!!!!!. ARE YOU READY!!!!”. Followed by the second video on Instagram, which was captioned, “10/2020”.

Only just a few hours old, the video has already created so much hype and is being compared to Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” visual album.

Watch the videos below.

On Instagram, local celebrities like rapper Cassper Nyovest and actress and singer, Simphiwe Ngema commented on the videos.

The “Friday Night” hitmaker said: “This is f**king ILL!!!”.

While another fan, zubair.jafthas30 said: “The audacity to serve us like this!!! I feel like I just watched the south african black is king! Dayyyum, work queen!!!!🔥 Tata!!!! Rise!!! The thrown has been yours!!! You wear it well!🔥”.

Here’s what fans on Twitter had to say:

Kgomotso Disemelo said: “I don’t know what’s happening here, but what I’m going to say is that I was captivated while watching the video. I felt so much pride and excitement and even smiled while watching this. It’s beautiful!”.

I don’t know what’s happening here,but what I’m going to say is that I was captivated while watching the video.

I felt so much pride and excitement and even smiled while watching this. It’s beautiful! — Kgomotso Disemelo (@Tsode1) September 28, 2020

@sejane_thapelo said: “Necks stepped on Weaves snatched We about to get served”.

Necks stepped on

Weaves snatched



We about to get served 🔥🔥🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Bh62x9f4n — Pat'pelo (@sejane_thapelo) September 28, 2020

Lerato Letsoso said: “I love the art in this clip it's so deep, visually dope & yonkinto nje”.

I love the art in this clip it's so deep, visually dope & yonkinto nje — Lerato Letsoso (@LeratokaYise) September 28, 2020

Tidymalo said: “I vum this content. Ngiya Vuma Noone knows what it is yet... but it is Provocative it has got thee people going!!!!”.