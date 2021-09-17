WATCH: Khanyi Mbau turns 'Shiyi'indoda eDubai' into amapiano track

Media personality Khanyi Mbau is turning her recent drama with her bae into a song. The actress took to Instagram Live on Thursday during her studio session with amapiano star Sir Trill to reveal that she is recording a song mentioning the incident with her bae.

Khanyi and her boyfriend, Zimbabwean-born businessman Terrence Kudzai Mushonga made headlines earlier this month after he suggested that Khanyi was missing in Dubai. He said he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done, which never happened. He posted a video of himself looking for Khanyi, but was unable to find her. A few hours later, Terrence revealed that the “Abomama” star had returned to South Africa, along with other details of their relationship.

Khanyi found herself at the top of the trends list this week after a video of her singing “Phuma ngathi uyabuya, shiyi'indoda eDubai” (Leave as if you're coming back, leave your man in Dubai) went viral. The star was clearly referring to her having abruptly left Terrence in Dubai to return to South Africa. Now she is taking that same line and making a song out of it.

Watch below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) While the status of their relationship has been unknown, Khanyi took to social media this week to suggest that the couple would work through their issues. The star posted several cryptic messages on her Instagram stories, but there were two clear messages.