WATCH: Khanyi Mbau urges government to reconsider alcohol ban

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has pleaded with government to consider allowing the sale of alcohol for a limited number of days per week. This to save the liquor industry and the livelihoods of its employees. The reality TV star took to social media where she posted a video on her Twitter account. “The reason that I'm raising this is because it's January, schools are about to reopen, there are families, people that work in the liquor industry that cannot go back to work, earn a living to support their families and make sure that their children go to school,” she said in the video. Mbau, who is also in the alcohol industry and owns a gin brand, said she is worried about her employees. “I am in the alcohol industry. I have gin. What happens to my staff? What do I do to help them live their lives and have a better 2021 that was better than 2020? I feel like maybe we need to look at another strategy instead of banning it completely, maybe have a few days open just to support the industry so people can live,” she said.

Mbau also emphasised the importance of drinking responsibly to curb the spread of the coronavirus. She urged alcohol consumers to drink in their homes, wear masks and avoid gatherings.

“Drink responsibly. Consume your alcohol in your house alone and wear a mask. Wear a mask. Corona is a thing because now we are costing families their income, kids won’t be able to go to school, get uniforms and books due to the alcohol ban,” she said.

A recent report from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital revealed that its trauma unit had no patients on New Year's Day for the first time in history.

“That is great news. It means that South Africans have gotten to a point where we can celebrate New Year's Eve without hurting ourselves or hurting other people but now the question is: was it because law enforcement was out, there was a strict curfew and no parties were allowed?

“I doubt that banning alcohol the day that the president spoke made all the alcohol disappear. I mean, people had alcohol in their homes.

“I'm proud of you SA, you did well. No-one got hurt this December, no-one got hurt over the festive season but guys let us think about those families please, save their livelihoods,” she said.

Watch the full video below: