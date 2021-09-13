WATCH: Khanyi Mbau's 'leave the man in Dubai' video goes viral

Media personality Khanyi Mbau reached the top of the trends list this weekend after a video of her singing went viral. The video was not a hit on social media because of the stars vocal abilities or lack thereof, but because of the contents of the very catchy lyrics.

Seen dancing in a white dress while walking across the service bar at a Johannesburg restaurant, Khanyi sings “leave the man in Dubai” to a crowd that is cheering her on. She then goes on to sing: “Leave and then come back.” In the video, the star is also joined by her brother, Lasizwe Dambuza, who is seen dancing on the other end of the bar.

See below: KHANYI😭😭? pic.twitter.com/gun1cCd0Qx — Luniko’sMom (@leleluthangwana) September 11, 2021 The lyrics are in reference to Khanyi recently making headlines after she left her boyfriend, Terrence Kudzai Mushonga, in Dubai. It all started earlier this month when Terrence took to Instagram, suggesting that Khanyi was missing in Dubai.

He said he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done, which never happened. He posted a video of himself looking for Khanyi but was unable to find her. Taking to Instagram Live a few hours later, Terrence revealed that the Abomama star had returned to South Africa, along with other details of their relationship. “I can just confirm now, my sweetheart texted me she said she’s back in Joburg ... So all this time I’m going crazy saying I can’t find Khanyi ... we didn’t fight, we didn’t argue the same day that she left.”

He said they were discussing leaving South Africa and moving to another country for a year, one of the reasons being that she wasn’t making a lot of money in South Africa. Following his live video, the Zimbabwean-born businessman apologised to Khanyi. He said he was sorry for taking a private matter and exposing it on social media. “I would like to apologise to my woman, Mrs K, for taking our private life on IG. I was hurting. I honestly didn’t know how to deal with my emotions. Video calling you this morning just made me realise how much I miss you”, he said.