WATCH: Khaya Dladla defends Babes Wodumo
Actor and radio host Khaya Dladla has made a video in support of Babes Wodumo after allegations of drug use were made against her.
The former "Uzalo" star took to his Instagram to warn the gqom star that some people she chooses to trust with her life may have ulterior motives.
“I record with a very sad heart, I'm not okay and I want to personally say to Bongekile Simelane who is also known as Babes Wodumo, that not everyone is for you.
"Not everyone comes across as someone that will help you or love you and we open up our hearts to people we think love us, so I just wanted to say, I hope you are okay and I'm here should you need anything.”
His video comes after an Instagram Live video interview of Babes with socialite and reality TV star Tha Simelane went viral.
Tha alleged that Babes was taking cocaine during the interview.
Babes' management strongly denied the allegations and Tha later apologised.
Khaya also reminded Babes that God is there for her and that many may have turned their backs on her but she needed to remember that she's a star and that her true fans still support her and her craft.
“You are loved by me and the whole of SA ... You are Babes Wodumo, you make amazing music. Please know that we don't care who says what, we just want music from our Babes.”
“We love you,” Khaya said.
