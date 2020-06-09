WATCH: Khaya Dladla defends Babes Wodumo

Actor and radio host Khaya Dladla has made a video in support of Babes Wodumo after allegations of drug use were made against her.

The former "Uzalo" star took to his Instagram to warn the gqom star that some people she chooses to trust with her life may have ulterior motives.

“I record with a very sad heart, I'm not okay and I want to personally say to Bongekile Simelane who is also known as Babes Wodumo, that not everyone is for you.

"Not everyone comes across as someone that will help you or love you and we open up our hearts to people we think love us, so I just wanted to say, I hope you are okay and I'm here should you need anything.”

His video comes after an Instagram Live video interview of Babes with socialite and reality TV star Tha Simelane went viral.