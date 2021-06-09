WATCH: King Monada brings the fight to Big Zulu
Limpopo-born singer King Monada got tired of waiting for rapper Big Zulu to respond to his boxing match request so he took the fight to him.
In case you missed it, the “Wa Ngobatxa” hitmaker decided to challenge Big Zulu to a match.
The “Imali Eningi” hitmaker rapper replied to his request. However, he asked if there was anyone better he could fight.
Taking to Twitter last week, he shared a video of himself hitting a punching bag with the caption, “Like I said before, I am more than ready”.
In a video posted on Tuesday, King Monada is seen going to the gym where Big Zulu trains where the “Ama Million” rapper is standing with boxing gloves on and challenges him to fight right there.
The “Ska Bhora Moreki” hitmaker is shown being held back by an entourage with Big Zulu standing and holding out one hand.
The video finishes off with “Date to be announced soon”, hinting that the boxing match might happen.
Aketlo ema sebaka ke emisha ke @BigZulu_ZN 🙄ke molatile nna🥊🥊🥋Siyandla se 1 for who🤷♂️me?.....never🙄✋ I almost knocked him out 💪#BIGLOZWI#CELEBRITY_BOXING pic.twitter.com/qpQqVWX0Xi— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) June 8, 2021
Tweeps had a field day with the video and found the whole interaction hilarious.
I can’t 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AWvW76m5rY— Kelebogile (@n_KeleT) June 8, 2021
This 2 must have a reality show..🤣😂🤣😂😂😂... king monada fr me https://t.co/P2cvhZ60D6— Nthabiseng chuene (@nthabisengKG) June 8, 2021
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😭😭😭😭😭 What is going on 😭😭 https://t.co/6splOcz0Ji— Mos 👑 👸 (@mosssima) June 8, 2021
You nailed 😊❤ we are behind Limpopo as whole.. He was really scared of you bro https://t.co/lmiXjY44nc— Ignite_justice Xc (@TJ_Theleader) June 8, 2021
Yessir the king way that way 😂😂😂. https://t.co/2NNhJgqo4U— Tshenolo Savage Tshetlo (@samsav_za) June 9, 2021
Last week, Cassper Nyovest injured himself during a sparring session.
The “Destiny” hitmaker has been planning a celebrity boxing match for over a year now.
Although at first it was going to be with his arch-rival AKA, Cassper is considering any other male celebrity that would like to get into the ring with him.
The “Move For Me” hitmaker has been preparing to duke it out, posting videos of himself training on Instagram.
Taking to Twitter, Cassper shared that during a recent sparring session he injured himself but also took the opportunity to take a jab, most likely at Prince Kaybee.
He said: “Got hurt sparring today. Boxing is not play-play. Now and then you’ll get a harsh reminder.
“Wonder how long it’ll take to recover so I can get back while we waiting for that clown to step up to the challenge.
“Loud Mouf with no action. Phone full of memes, empty heart.”