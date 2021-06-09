WATCH: King Monada brings the fight to Big Zulu

Limpopo-born singer King Monada got tired of waiting for rapper Big Zulu to respond to his boxing match request so he took the fight to him. In case you missed it, the “Wa Ngobatxa” hitmaker decided to challenge Big Zulu to a match.

The “Imali Eningi” hitmaker rapper replied to his request. However, he asked if there was anyone better he could fight. Taking to Twitter last week, he shared a video of himself hitting a punching bag with the caption, “Like I said before, I am more than ready”. In a video posted on Tuesday, King Monada is seen going to the gym where Big Zulu trains where the “Ama Million” rapper is standing with boxing gloves on and challenges him to fight right there.

The “Ska Bhora Moreki” hitmaker is shown being held back by an entourage with Big Zulu standing and holding out one hand. The video finishes off with “Date to be announced soon”, hinting that the boxing match might happen. Aketlo ema sebaka ke emisha ke @BigZulu_ZN 🙄ke molatile nna🥊🥊🥋Siyandla se 1 for who🤷‍♂️me?.....never🙄✋ I almost knocked him out 💪#BIGLOZWI#CELEBRITY_BOXING pic.twitter.com/qpQqVWX0Xi — KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) June 8, 2021 Tweeps had a field day with the video and found the whole interaction hilarious.

