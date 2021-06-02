WATCH: King Monada shows 'preparation' for possible Big Zulu boxing match

It seems that the boxing fever amongst South African male artists is still running high as King Monada is adamant about entering the ring with Big Zulu.

Last week after Cassper Nyovest asked whom he should fight in a celebrity boxing match, the “Wa Ngobatxa” hitmaker decided to challenge hip hop artist Big Zulu to a match.

The “Ama Million” rapper replied to his request. However, he asked if there was anyone better he could fight.

Aw yey akekho oncono 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/jZKlGRbdkx — Big Zulu (@BigZulu_ZN) May 25, 2021

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he shared a video of himself hitting a punching bag with the caption, “Like I said before, I am more than ready”.

Like I said before🕺💃 I am more than ready🥊🥊🥋🙄😊🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MIMC9lbHjw — KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) June 1, 2021

Tweeps had a field day with the video since it appears King Monada doesn’t having any boxing technique and was punching the bag randomly.

Ready to do what sweerie?😂😂 https://t.co/2LPavMmgKO — Thesaurus: Be Happy (@nduuvundika) June 1, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 dude better stick to music https://t.co/yQvmx5Pa5x — mmThax (@mmthax) June 2, 2021

Hhhaaa king😅 I swear you can only be called king monada on music but not on boxing 🥊... did you see that #Bigzulu punch 🥊 though😂😂 https://t.co/fTddD3PTyF — Shabang Sbu (@SbuShabang) June 2, 2021

If this video was any longer we’d get to see that bag kick your ass fam 😩💀🤞🏽 https://t.co/jwxA2Rb4ky — MIKOS🧢 (@miyamikolee) June 2, 2021

I long to hysterically laugh with my brothers @levis_wolf @kay_mahapa about this 🤣 I can picture us under the tree ka bev😭 https://t.co/CjXW7xfDgu — Letjobana (@Miss_Confi) June 2, 2021

Last week, the “Move For Me” rapper decided to reignite his beef with award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee.

The next chapter in their book of beef started when, out of nowhere, Cassper took to Twitter to say that celebrity boxing needed to be brought to Africa because he felt it would as successful as it is in the US.

“Celebrity boxing is sooo big in the States, I think we could make decent money in Africa with it too. It could also boost boxing on the continent. Who do you think would make a great boxing fight?” asked Cassper.

He followed up his tweet by saying that he saw how people wanted him to fight Kaybee.

“I been tweeting about #CelebrityBoxing since last night and the fights people would want to see.

“A lot of people are saying me and Princess Kaybee.

“I know he likes talking big sh** but I don’t think he has the guts to get in the ring with me. If he is game, I’m definitely game”, tweeted Cassper.

Cassper’s tweets caught the attention of Kaybee, who said he was more than happy to meet Cassper in the ring, considering they had actual issues to iron, or in this case, punch out.

“Lol ehhh you unblocked me? I have beeeeeeen wanting to f*** you up, like kgale keo kgalla hlem. Thank God!” responded Kaybee.

Cassper hit back saying a date should be set.

“Let's goooooooooo!!!!!! I know you been wanting my attention, you have it now ... Let's pick a date and run it!!! My people will call yours and we pick a date,” said Cassper.

Kaybee made it clear to Cassper that he has never wanted his attention but just his jawline.