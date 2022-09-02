WATCH: K.O wastes no time and drops visuals to smash hit ‘Sete’

A day after the good news broke that “Sete” has achieved gold certification status (over 1.2 million streams), K O has treated fans to the music video to the chart-topping song. “Ladies and gents! We just dropped the official the video for #SETE! You’ve been amazing 🙌🏾🙌🏾,” said the rapper on his social platforms on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

LADIES AND GENTS! We just dropped the official the video for #SETE! You’ve been amazing 🙌🏾🙌🏾

Let’s run up the numbers on this one too… https://t.co/3L1LnpCbxb — K.O (@MrCashtime) September 1, 2022 He also urged fans to show some love to the music video as well and they did, within hours of being on YouTube, it accumulated 40 662 views. K O’s single has certainly set the mood for his upcoming fourth album “SR3” (Skhanda Republic 3), if “Sete’s” success is anything to go by we should expect a well curated project from the seasoned rapper. The music video was shot at the Rand Club in Joburg and is directed by Teded Magerman.

In the video, Blxckie is seen dressed in the Skhanda World summer range, which is expected to drop in a week or two. The blue collar shirt has some fans ready to purchase it once it hits Studio 88 stores. @VuyoSithebe said: “I saw Blxckie wearing the Skhanda World Summer Range, when is it dropping?? I wanna cop it!” @boyhlalefi said: “Clean, skhanda merch that top Blxckie rocked i will definitely spend my last cent on it ...💚.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Clean,skhanda merch that top Blxckie rocked i will definitely spend my last cent on it...💚 — Hlalefi$oul-boy (@boyhlalefi) September 1, 2022 I saw Blxckie wearing the Skhanda World Summer Range, when is it dropping?? I wanna cop it! 🔥🔥 #SETE 🌻📀 — VUYO (@VuyoSithebe) September 1, 2022 One Twitter user said the video was exactly what they had imagined. “Fashion and beautiful South African women … ”@BheleLangaTshab said. Excellent Video....



Exctly what i had imagined.



Fashion and beautiful South African women.... 🔥🇿🇦 — LujaKayOne (@BheleLangaTshab) September 1, 2022