WATCH: Kolisis fail ‘My money don’t jiggle jiggle’ TikTok challenge

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are one of South Africa’s most celebrated couples, and they’re also the most playful. The couple regularly post videos that leave their followers in stitches.

In a recent Instagram post that received more than 80K views in a few hours, Siya posted his family’s failed attempt at the popular ‘My money don’t jiggle jiggle’ TikTok dance that has challenged millions of people worldwide. Holidaying at the Angala boutique hotel in Franschhoek, he gathered his family for a bit of fun. In the video, shot against the amazing mountainous terrain, Siya and Rachel lead the clan in the challenge but things go terribly wrong right from the get-go.

Siya’s brother Liyema, looking utterly embarrassed, along with their sister Liphelo, does not even attempt the moves. However, the rest of the adults and little ones are looking quite comfortable executing their dance moves. Mzansi didn’t hesitate to add their comments to the utterly funny video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) larajaco1 wrote: “Please explain Rachel’s moves😂 ... got to love the passion 👏.” “Liphelo and Liyema were about to to go all in until they saw how wrong everyone else was getting it😂,” said nurahslamang. Biancadw97 wrote: “This video is probably the best video I’ve ever seen! 😂 gotta love the Ks 👏🏼.”

