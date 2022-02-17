WATCH: Kuli Roberts laid to rest

Local media personality Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts is being laid to rest at a private ceremony in Johannesburg. Roberts died at the age of 49, on Wednesday, February 9, due to a suspected heart attack.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts (49). “Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings. She is survived by her two children, Tembela and Laeun, her grandchild, her three siblings, including actress Hlubi Mboya Arnold, as well as her parents.

Watch the funeral below: The former Real “Goboza” host was celebrated during a memorial service at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg by friends, family, and local entertainers on Wednesday. Former “Trending SA” host Shaka Sisulu and “Only Jokes Allowed” star Nina Hastie acted as programme directors for the memorial service.

The two comedians kept the day light and humorous since it is how they thought Kuli would have wanted the day to go. School friends and former colleagues of the fallen star shared various stories of Kuli that brought both laughter and sadness. “Happiness Ever After” star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shared a tribute to Kuli and shared how they met on the set of “Trending SA” and how Kuli said that Nambitha looked like her sister and referred to her as such from that day onwards.