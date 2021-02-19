WATCH: Kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa chains himself at Samro offices

Kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa has chained himself to a pole at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) building in protest against royalties he claims the organisation is refusing to pay him. In video clips making the rounds on social media, Mthethwa of the popular legendary group Trompies, is seen on Thursday sitting at the Samro offices in Braamfontein, while one of the security guards at the building asks him to vacate the place. In one of the videos shared by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Mthethwa is heard telling the man he has chained himself and he has given the keys to one of his children. He went on to explain he was going to sleep at Samro. “I have chained myself at the Samro building so that I do not leave this place unless I am dead or I’m given all the answers I deserve.”

Must Watch: Eugene Mthethwa protests against exploitation of music artists by SAMRO https://t.co/opCj3KMDly pic.twitter.com/O5wCC05vBV — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 18, 2021

In another video clip, Mthethwa is seen with musician turned politician Ringo Madlingozi who has joined the muso in the fight against the exploitation of artists in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Samro has issued a statement, condemning Mthethwa’s action.

Samro CEO Mark Rosin confirmed Mthethwa had lodged a complaint regarding the calculation of his royalties and Samro had tried on many occasions, through many of its managers and board members, to amicably address his concerns.

Rosin described the protest action as regrettable.

“It is impossible to deal with the issues Mthethwa has raised over the years where there is no willingness by Mr Mthethwa to resolve the matter other than his way.

“We have processes that apply to all members and in our ongoing quest for transparency, we will not circumvent these processes for an individual,” said Rosin.

“The difficulty Mr Mthethwa has is that he fraudulently gained access to Samro funds, which even led to Samro expelling him as a member.

“In good faith, the present board reinstated his membership.

“However, we now sit with an outstanding amount due to us by Mr Mthethwa which his royalty earnings get off-set against the balance.

“It is not a desirable situation for either party but we have had to deal with the matter through the courts.”

He continued: “Quite frankly, we are both disappointed and alarmed to see a member behaving in this manner especially where his conduct is not supported by facts.

“We hope Mr Mthethwa chooses rather to engage and to stop his protest,” added Rosin.

Efforts to contact Mthethwa were futile.