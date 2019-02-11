Multi-award winning rapper Kwesta. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Kwesta has a doppelganger, who claims to be his big brother! Fellow muso and friend of the "Vur Vai" hitmaker, L-Tido, took to Twitter last week to share a video of Kwesta commenting on a video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to him.

Responding to the video, Kwesta said: "That's my bro man. That's my big bro man, I need to go back home. The only thing he said wrong was that I have many. The rest may actually be true, I need to go find him. If anybody has any idea, please bring back my brother."

Fans also found the resemblance uncanny and teased that the man in the video is Kwesta in 15 years.

Damn so that's how @KwestaDaKAR be lookin' like in 15 years? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e5U03jv3Cr — M.C Mmethi 🇿🇦 (@tumelo99_bam) February 7, 2019