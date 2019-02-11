Kwesta has a doppelganger, who claims to be his big brother!
Fellow muso and friend of the "Vur Vai" hitmaker, L-Tido, took to Twitter last week to share a video of Kwesta commenting on a video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to him.
Responding to the video, Kwesta said: "That's my bro man. That's my big bro man, I need to go back home. The only thing he said wrong was that I have many. The rest may actually be true, I need to go find him. If anybody has any idea, please bring back my brother."
Wtf is going on ??? pic.twitter.com/bQYPsrFYqf— #16 (@L_Tido) February 7, 2019
Fans also found the resemblance uncanny and teased that the man in the video is Kwesta in 15 years.
Damn so that's how @KwestaDaKAR be lookin' like in 15 years? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e5U03jv3Cr— M.C Mmethi 🇿🇦 (@tumelo99_bam) February 7, 2019
I believe @KwestaDaKAR has a time machine, somebody took a pic of him in the future 🤔— Kgaugelo MPH (@KGenius247) February 7, 2019