WATCH: Lady Du gifts her mom a Benz in an emotional Mother’s Day tribute

Amapiano vocalist Lady Du took to Instagram to share a video of her gifting her mom a Mercedes-Benz for Mother's Day. In the video, Lady Du's mother exits her house and is completely stunned when she sees the car with the number plate “For Mom”.

The “Woza” hitmaker then hands her mom the keys as the two embrace. In the caption she wrote: “Today was the most emotional day of my life 😭😭 I told her I wanted to take her out since I didn’t yesterday, MOM thank you for teaching me God, for being the strongest woman I know ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) LADY Du’s mother with the new car. | Instagram Just last month, Lady Du shared how amapiano had changed her life.

In a Twitter post she said her successful musical career allowed her to purchase six cars and a house. "🙏❤️ piano bought me a house and 6 cars!!!! I owe nothing on my cars 🙏🙏🙏 learn not to do things for social media save as much as you can to better your own life!!! The pressure will leave you with nothing. “I have not even touched my royalties 🙏😉 work smart not hard," she posted.

🙏❤️ piano bought me a house and 6 cars!!!! I owe nothing on my cars 🙏🙏🙏 learn not to do things for social media save as much as you can to better your own life!!! The pressure will leave you with nothing. I have not even touched my royalties 🙏😉 work smart not hard pic.twitter.com/d3REUtlux5 — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) April 27, 2022 Last month, IOL Entertainment announced that Lady Du had cut ties with her management team Managed X Thabiso (Pty) Ltd following allegations of exploitation. “After a prolonged deterioration of the relationship with her management team, Duduzile Ngwenya (professionally known as Lady Du), has terminated her mandate with Managed X Thabiso (Pty) Ltd,” her legal team said. She had previously shared an update on the situation and her manager was all mishandling her career.

“My manager is telling people I’m unavailable for bookings. He says he doesn’t work on weekends, and (he) doesn’t pay me on time. “Mind you, I don’t work for him; he gets paid off my bookings!!! Has started taking cash from promoters. I’m in hell guys. I’ve been crying every day nje.”