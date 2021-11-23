WATCH: Lasizwe checks himself into a mental health wellness facility

Local YouTuber and social media star Lasizwe Dambuza has checked himself into a mental health wellness facility. On Tuesday morning, the 23-year-old social media personality posted a video of himself at the facility, on Twitter.

He wrote: “One thing about me, I am not shy to express how I feel. I have checked in myself into a Mental Health Wellness Facility. “I haven't been okay for the past months. I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break and dealing with this 1 on 1.” One thing about me, I am not shy to express how I feel. I have checked in myself into a Mental Health Wellness Facility. I haven't been okay for the past months. I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break and dealing with this 1 on 1. pic.twitter.com/OdX1c1YHTj — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) November 23, 2021 This isn’t the first time Lasizwe, who recently hosted “Comedy Central Mini Roast with Lasizwe”, has made public his struggles with his mental well-being.

Earlier this year, the reality TV star deactivated his Twitter account after he was bullied for posting a picture of a part of his body, which he thought would tickle the funny bone. Unfortunately, he got trolled for his post and had to take drastic action. In April last year, he admitted to being depressed.

He said: "I can’t take it anymore! I am officially losing my mind. "This lockdown is really causing my anxiety to peak. I feel so disconnected from the world and feel so isolated! "I’m really pray for this pandemic to end as its messing with my mental health. I genuinely feel like crying. But there are no tears left to cry."

During an interview with SowetanLive, the “Fake it Till You Make It” star admitted to struggling with anxiety and mental health issues. He said he "struggles with being a public figure and having to put on a brave face amid depressing moments". Fans were quick to rally behind the star and show their support.

@KgothatsoHloni replied: “Love and light Red heart Candle”. Love and light ❤️ 🕯️ — Kgothatso🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@KgothatsoHloni) November 23, 2021 @Hoelokile commented: “Love and Light Aunty Pancakes... You will win this❤❤” Love and Light Aunty Pancakes... You will win this❤❤ — Khadi💀🤡 (@Hoelokile) November 23, 2021 @mxolisi_stamper said: “Great man, that's brave and shows a level of self care and true to yourself, life is more than what we see from the outside of a person, the journey is just yours. ✌”