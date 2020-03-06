WATCH: Lasizwe joins in on coronavirus jokes with latest skit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Local YouTuber Lasizwe joined in on the coronavirus jokes on Wednesday and posted a skit on his channel. In the video titled "SA: Private Hospital VS Public Hospital", Lasizwe presents two scenarios of how a coronavirus patient would be treated at a local private hospital compared to a public hospital. In the private hospital segment, the "Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It" star has a thick twang and tells the patient about their diagnosis. However, before they can be treated they have to pay upfront with the "nurse", guessing the amount needed is somewhere between R60 000 and R100 000. Moving to the public hospital side, the nurse - played by Lasizwe - steps into the waiting area and announces that everyone there is going to die. Watch the full skit below:

This comes after the first positive tested coronavirus South African patient was identified to be a 38-year-old man who had travelled to Italy with his wife.

According to the Health ministry, the couple, who are from KwaZulu-Natal, returned home on March 1 and the husband consulted a doctor on March 3 after presenting flu-like symptoms, including headache, fever and a cough.

He tested positive for COVID-19 and has been self-isolating since then, the ministry said. The doctor has also been in isolation since March 3.

The ministry said that the Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) was tracing anyone who had come into contact with the doctor and the patient and that a tracer team was deployed to the province. An epidemiologist and NCID clinicians are included in the group.

News of the first local coronavirus case comes as the country readies to receive more than 100 citizens who are returning from China.