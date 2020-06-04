WATCH: Lasizwe slams failing students in new video

Lasizwe Dambuza took his fans down memory lane with his latest skit, “Different Students Getting Their Test Results". In the video, he portrays a frustrated school teacher, who lashes out to her students for not doing well in a test. As soon as she walks in the class, she starts yelling: “This class is failing with flying colours.” The furious teacher adds: “I’m disappointed in all of you." This is followed by Michelle, a student wailing because she got 95% instead of 99%. Then there’s Karabo, who is celebrating his 40% pass mark, and the teacher seems very upset about the situation at hand especially with a majority of students failing in her class. She continued to express her frustration and said, “So whether you pass or fail I still get my salary with a bonus, so continue being a class of failing with flying class. I’m going to sleep peacefully knowing that you all failed.” Many fans found the skit funny and stated that Lasizwe reminded them of their school days, resulting in the star topping the local Twitter trends lists.

https://t.co/2yX4RWY3Oy is always my favorite part and her gum 😂😂😂, she brings out the best high school memories and makes me wanna go back 😭😭 #Lasizwe pic.twitter.com/lyPebALs0P — CeaPour (@anesipho_tatana) June 4, 2020

I used to be Karabo in maths test, I'd celebrate because 40% was a distinction mntakabawo 😂😂😂😂#lasizwe pic.twitter.com/DKkQz3m2o4 — Tiano🥀 (@omuhle221) June 4, 2020

On the flip side, the 21-year-old YouTuber received flak for his social media post on Wednesday, where he told fans that he is cleaning his shoe closet and he’s giving his old shoes away.

Posting a pile of shoes including boots, sneakers and slippers, he wrote: “Starting my shoe collection all over again by giving away some of my shoes to my domestic worker and the rest to those that need a pair.”

Starting my shoe collection all over again by giving away some of my shoes to my domestic worker and the rest to those that need a pair pic.twitter.com/6ULJdq7tJS — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) June 3, 2020

While many commended the youngster for his act of kindness, many criticised him for referring to his helper as a “domestic worker”.

Below are some of the Twitter reaction.

Helper ,Aunty would have sound better and with dignity and respect — 👑smile🤗 keeper 😊 (@MaNdlovu_Carol) June 3, 2020

@Lasizwe you human in Africa bra where’s the respect and good morals you were taught.to you it’s...uAunty, uMama, uSisi...wazin wena nge domestic worker😳

Fans jumped in and defended the star, stating that there is as there’s nothing derogatory about the term “domestic worker.”

See the fans reactions below:

I dont get offended when someone says I am a domestic worker ...that is a proper term guys

It is what it is 🤷‍♀️ — #FikzCookBookAvailable (@Fikz_the_Cook) June 3, 2020

Domestic worker is the correct term and if we paid people in this profession fairly we wouldn't be so sensitive about it. — Siphokazi (@Cpaw2) June 3, 2020