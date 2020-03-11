WATCH: Lasizwe’s 'black mom' finds 'cure' for the coronavirus
Let’s be honest, irrespective of our class, race or creed and all the many challenges we face as a country, South Africans have one thing in common and it's wicked sense of humour.
And in spite of how serious the situation may seem, peeps will find a light side of things.
Since the coronavirus outbreak a few weeks ago, South Africans have taken to different social media platforms, all sorts of jokes and joining in the fun is YouTuber and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza.
On the latest episode of Lasizwe’s skits titled “The Signs Of The Corolla Various Black Mom VS White Mom” the YouTuber illustrates how a Black mother and a White mother react to coronavirus.
The video starts off with a white mom who receives a call from a friend who is inquiring about Nathan, who seems to have flu like symptoms such as a fever, coughing and sneezing.
The mom is speaking calmly, calls the doctor and although the doctor hints that her son could be dying, the white mom is chilled. No panic whatsoever.
The second part of the skit Lasizwe portrays the black mother yelling at Tshepo to “close his ears’ when he’s sneezing. “Now you’re going to give us Corolla virus,” says the black mom.
Watch the video below:
Black Twitter couldn't agree more with Lasizwe. Here are some of the reactions:
The way she took out the plastic and covered her face killed me😂🤣#Lasizwe pic.twitter.com/mehzvE1OVT— ilovehoney🍯 (@nelisiwee_n) March 11, 2020
#Lasizwe 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Black mom tho. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U8eVdZutbQ— JoSh Wa Sauce📀 (@_Inno_josh) March 11, 2020
"Heee Tshepo what did I say, close your ears when you're sneezing" 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣I khant kabo darkie 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Lasizwe pic.twitter.com/GpS9teXBjj— 19/03🥀✨🎈 (@raven_moloi) March 11, 2020
Black moms stay winning 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2fuRgVKd4r— Zimbini mimi sigoxo (@zimbini_sigoxo) March 10, 2020
Black moms never disappoint😂😂😂— buso (@Buso_kwebu) March 11, 2020
It's evident that South African is the creative hub for songs and dance. Now there's a songs and a the dance about the coronavirus. There's absolutely no chill in Mzansi.
Check the video below:
South Africans 🤝 groove pic.twitter.com/vdR90X7mWw— daddy’s little girl (@MolokoMokobi_) March 11, 2020