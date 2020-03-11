WATCH: Lasizwe’s 'black mom' finds 'cure' for the coronavirus

Let’s be honest, irrespective of our class, race or creed and all the many challenges we face as a country, South Africans have one thing in common and it's wicked sense of humour.

And in spite of how serious the situation may seem, peeps will find a light side of things.

Since the coronavirus outbreak a few weeks ago, South Africans have taken to different social media platforms, all sorts of jokes and joining in the fun is YouTuber and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza.

On the latest episode of Lasizwe’s skits titled “The Signs Of The Corolla Various Black Mom VS White Mom” the YouTuber illustrates how a Black mother and a White mother react to coronavirus.

The video starts off with a white mom who receives a call from a friend who is inquiring about Nathan, who seems to have flu like symptoms such as a fever, coughing and sneezing.