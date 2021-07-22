WATCH: Lasizwe’s trailer for his new 'Drink or Tell the Truth' YouTube show get tongues wagging

Local YouTuber and social media star, Lasizwe Dambuza, has dropped the trailer for his upcoming YouTube show featuring Mzansi A-listers, and it already has the streets talking. “Drink or Tell the Truth” seems to be a spin on the popular “Truth or Dare” game, but instead of a random dare, Lasizwe’s celebrity guests have to answer a spicy question or drink a shot of a concoction that he came up with.

He’s got a list of of celebrities such as Mihlali Ndamase, Major League DJz and other local celebs lined-up for the show. In the trailer, Lasizwe asks Mihlali about the most expensive thing she’s bought for herself, while the DJ twins has to reveal the name of the most famous person they’ve hooked up with or dated. But what’s really got tongues wagging is local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu’s shocking statements about songstress Zahara.

In the clip, Zodwa says: “Zahara I hate her.” To which Lasizwe replies in shock: “What?” And the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star continues: “Why? She’s a b*tch.”

This is Drink or Tell the Truth! My NEW YouTube Show pic.twitter.com/dBx455BW3G — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) July 21, 2021 Tweeps were left shocked by this revelation since it seemingly came out of nowhere. “Pls now why is Zodwa calling my good sis Zahara a beesh,” said @MalusiMadonsela Pls now why is Zodwa calling my good sis Zahara a beesh 😭😭 https://t.co/KGR5wo51Wb — Donsie (@MalusiMadonsela) July 21, 2021 “I really can’t wait! I want to know why Zodwa dislikes Zahara,” commented @Amogelang_kort.

I really can’t wait! I want to know why Zodwa dislikes Zahara https://t.co/H320OHpFRy — Amo. (@Amogelang_kort) July 21, 2021 “Why would Zodwa WaBantu call Zahara a beach?? What did she do,” commmented @Katlie_B.

undefined “Not Zodwa calling Zahara a beach,” said @Slish_infashion. Not Zodwa calling Zahara a beach 🤭 — A. (@Slish_infashion) July 22, 2021