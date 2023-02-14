WATCH: Latest episode of ‘The Insider SA’ captures AKA and Nadia Nakai’s love for food and each other

TV lifestyle show “The Insider SA” paid tribute to late rapper, AKA, with a beautiful segment that captured his love for food with girlfriend and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakai. The production team visited the couple’s house, where AKA and Nakai cooked a macaroni and cheese dish with a twist while talking about their love for different kinds of food and letting fans in on other personal secrets.

“Let me tell you a little secret,” said Nakai, “Kiernan is really good at spicing, dry rub meat, all of that, marinading, you the boss.” As such, AKA tackled the mince meat while Nakai made the cheese sauce. AKA shared that he felt cooking was “therapeutic” and he found it a place to be artistic and creative in a different way.

“I watch a lot of cooking shows, so sometimes I would pretend like I am in character on the show. I have hosted many of my own cooking shows in my kitchen, without cameras, just you know, in my mind, and in my mind, I am a very successful and accomplished chef,” said the late “Fella In Versace” hitmaker. Nakai said that her cooking influence came from her Zimbabwean mother, who loved making hearty meals. Their energy throughout the segment remained in sync, and their love for one another was clearly evident as the two spoke of how their relationship came into existence, what their favourite meals are, what they love doing in their spare time, like being home or discovering new restaurants and what they loved about each other.

They also spoke of their future plans, with Nakai spilling the beans on wanting to have children. Watch the full episode below.