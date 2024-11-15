WATCH: LeeMcKrazy discusses his life and career on the ‘L-Tido’ podcast

In a rare interview, veteran amapiano musician LeeMcKrazy visited the “L-Tido” podcast to peel back the layers of his largely private life. During the interview, LeeMcKrazy spoke about his childhood, almost becoming a local soccer star and how he got into the entertainment business.

The music sensation, who barely sits down for interviews shared the reason why, “I am a guy from the hood ... A guy with my own affairs, I have my own issues. “There are interviewers that forget about the work side, they end up asking you things outside of work, so what’s the point of interviewing me if you going to speak about rumours ... I am running away from such things. I don’t want people to ask me irrelevant things,” he said. During the hour-long chat, LeeMcKrazy, a self-confessed smooth talker, shared stories about his younger days.

From how he acquired the name LeeMcKrazy to ending his soccer career before it even started, the musician had podcast host, L-Tido and viewers in stitches. “I played two games for Mamelodi Sundowns and then things happened. I am from the hood, I ended up spending time with people who make bad decisions. “During practice, they could see that I was not running as fast as I used to, they took me for a drug test ...

“Deep down I knew that I had smoked before coming to the match ... They ended up dismissing me ... There was nothing I could do, so I considered going into a choir.” The artist shared how he and amapiano vocalist Daliwonga Matiwane met and went on to form the Diepkloof United Voice choir. Diepkloof United Voice is a nine-man choir that combine classic South Africa gospel, Soweto's own kasi soul, American blues with Zulu, to present the contemporary gospel sound of a changing South Africa.

“Daliwonga and I were the lead singers in our choirs so we were always in the spotlight. We started working together after meeting at a choir competition and that’s how we started Diepkloof United Voice.” On becoming an amapiano music sensation, he said, “One day a lady booked us for her wedding. Dali didn’t have a gig on that day, so we did the wedding gig. After we were done singing it was time for the DJ’s set, but the bride wanted us to try something new. “She knew about Dali’s amapiano song and wanted us to perform it. We were freestyling and the guests were taking videos. Then it trended for about four or five months.”

It wasn’t long before industry luminaries Fiso el Musica and Soa Mattrix recognised his talent. “At the time I didn’t believe that I could do it but I tried. We made the song ‘Sijabule’.” On the spiritual front, the artist shared that growing up he and his family went to church every Sunday, however, he hasn’t been doing so in while due to work commitments.