WATCH: Lerato Kganyago gets lavish birthday surprise

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lerato Kganyago was treated to a surprise on her birthday on Wednesday, July 22. The presenter, DJ and businesswoman took to Instagram to share the start of her celebration. She captioned the video: “While I was in my bedroom doing my radio show!!! This was happening downstairs and I had NO CLUE! Thank you @mabutlainno Thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes 🎁🎉🎊🎂 Before posting the video, Kganyago set her Instagram account to private. The video shows a joyful Kganyago walking down a long and beautifully decorated staircase.

On the side of the stairs are different colours of balloons, candles and small vases of flowers.

On every second stair there is a motivational word written on the floor that describes Kganyago.

From joyful and strong to harder worker, self motivated, lovable, blessed, compassionate and generous.

At the end of the staircase is a room filled with balloons and on the middle of the floor, a sign saying “Will You Marry Me”.

An excited Kganyago read the writing aloud, “will you marry me, again?” before showing off the decorated room.

She ends the video saying “ahh baby”. Social media users assume that she has gotten back together with her ex, Thami Ndlela.

The video was viewed more than 285 000 times and over 2400 people commented. Thando Thabete, Nandi Madida and DJ Lamiez Holworthy also wished Kganyago a happy birthday.

Kganyago also posted a second picture of herself standing in between the balloons and happy birthday signage and captioned it: “Live on - Wookie!!! Grateful for another year 🎉🎁🎂”.

Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram

The celebration left social media users confused. A few months ago Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlela called it quits after just two months of tying the knot.

She announced the news in a brief statement on her social media platforms.

“It is with sadness that we announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We have come to realise our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship.

“We will continue to care deeply for each other and we look forward to growing our friendship,” she said.

On Twitter, Somizi posted a video captioned: “Black twitter trying to figure out what's going on In lerato kganyago's relationship......kwangkwangkwang”.

Black twitter trying to figure out what's going on In lerato kganyago's relationship......kwangkwangkwang pic.twitter.com/WhMniT4JIO — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 22, 2020

On Valentines Day, Kganyago also posted a similar video,