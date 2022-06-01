WATCH: Lerato Sengadi inks Riky Rick tribute tattoo

There have been many notable and heartfelt tributes to the late rapper and entrepreneur Riky Rick over the past few months, but none perhaps as extreme as this. Lerato Sengadi, who is best known as a publicist and the wife to the late hip hop icon HHP, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her new ink.

"We never die we multiply," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kedibone Sengadi Tsambo (@leratolicious1) The tattoo says, “We Never Die We Multiply”, which was Riky's catchphrase over the past few years and has now come to define his legacy among his fans. Below that, she also tattooed “Bosso,” which was HHP’s alias, along with Boss Zonke, which was one of Riky’s many nicknames.

Earlier this year, Lerato expressed how she felt like she couldn’t catch a break as she expressed her sense of grief after the sudden deaths of Riky and DJ Dimplez, within a short space of time. “I don’t have the capacity. I don’t have the bandwidth. I don’t have the strength. I don’t have anything more to give. I’m now broken and hanging on by a thread. This s*** is unreal and so unfair,” she shared on her Instagram. She went on to add that she’s been in a perpetual state of grief and loss for so long that she could not even remember what her life was without grief.

“Dimples waka,” she added. “I refuse to believe it. I even sent you a WhatsApp waiting for you to come online and respond to me quick like you always did! “No ways guys! We are being punished. We are living the kind of life where we are always waiting to hear who’s next. I love you Tumi … foreverer (sic)."