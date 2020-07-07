WATCH: Lerato Zah and Sthandiwe Kgoroge chronicle their Covid-19 battle
Actresses Lerato Zah and Sthandiwe Kgoroge have opened up about their battles with Covid-19 after they tested positive for the virus.
In an emotional video posted on her Instagram account, Lerato, who is known for starring in "Muvhango" and "The Throne", and is currently starring on "Rhythm City", described the virus as a ruthless invisible monster.
"I tested positive for Covid19 a couple of days ago, Covid19 is real...it is an invisible monster and it's one of the hardest things I've ever gone through in my life. I have gone through everything from chest pains, breathlessness, excruciating headaches, diarrhoea, nausea, dizzy spells, loss of appetite, taste and smell. I have completed my 14 days of isolation but I am still experiencing some symptoms", said Lerato.
The star went on to describe which medication she could take and which ones she could not as the pain in her chest was horrible. She added that you needed to be strong mentally to fight Covid-19.
"You start thinking am I dying, am I going to die and I have been having severe anxiety attacks and its hectic stuff", she said.
Watch the full video below:
"Lithapo" star, Sthandiwe Kgoroge posted a picture of herself in self-isolation.
In her caption, she said: "Day 9 of recovery since testing positive for Covid19. I don't even have enemies but if I did,I wouldn't wish this on them. This virus hits at all your vital organs, everything. I thank God the rest of the family is clear.
"I've been self-isolating. It's lonely but God lives and I know for a fact this too shall pass. I pray for all my industry colleagues who are infected. I pray for your strength".
Day 9 of recovery since testing positive for Covid19.I don't even have enemies but if i did,i wouldn't wish this on them.This virus hits at all your vital organs,everything.I thank God the rest of the family is clear.I've been self isolating.Its lonely but God lives and i know for a fact this too shall pass.I pray for all my industry colleagues who are infected.I pray for your strength. What has been helping me: .Prayer(Pleading the blood of Jesus) .Pulse-Oximeter to check my Oxygen .Thermometer to check my temperature .Zinc .Vitamin D .Vitamin C Mhlonyane And Panado for the unbearable headaches. Steam Steam Steam!
