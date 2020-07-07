WATCH: Lerato Zah and Sthandiwe Kgoroge chronicle their Covid-19 battle

Actresses Lerato Zah and Sthandiwe Kgoroge have opened up about their battles with Covid-19 after they tested positive for the virus.

In an emotional video posted on her Instagram account, Lerato, who is known for starring in "Muvhango" and "The Throne", and is currently starring on "Rhythm City", described the virus as a ruthless invisible monster.

"I tested positive for Covid19 a couple of days ago, Covid19 is real...it is an invisible monster and it's one of the hardest things I've ever gone through in my life. I have gone through everything from chest pains, breathlessness, excruciating headaches, diarrhoea, nausea, dizzy spells, loss of appetite, taste and smell. I have completed my 14 days of isolation but I am still experiencing some symptoms", said Lerato.

The star went on to describe which medication she could take and which ones she could not as the pain in her chest was horrible. She added that you needed to be strong mentally to fight Covid-19.

"You start thinking am I dying, am I going to die and I have been having severe anxiety attacks and its hectic stuff", she said.