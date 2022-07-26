WATCH: Lewis Hamilton is the latest global star to co-sign amapiano

It feels like every week there’s a new “wow” moment when it comes to the amapiano movement’s rapid global expansion. If it’s not a new world tour for the likes of Focalistic, Major League DJz and Kamo Mphela, it’s a new international star hopping on to the bandwagon.

This time around, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has thrown his considerable weight behind the genre by using Musa Keys’s hit single “Selema (Po Po)” as the soundtrack to his latest Instagram Reel. “Whole weekend in one minute,” was the F1 star’s caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) On the reel, which sees Hamilton taking us through the action during his weekend at the French Grand Prix, Hamilton at one point picks up his phone and shows “Selema (Po Po)” playing on his Spotify.

Keys reposted the reel on his Instagram Stories with heart and trophy emojis. The song is close to 4 million streams on Spotify and the music video, which was released in January, is on the verge of crossing 5 million plays on YouTube. After Hamilton’s post, streams should spike over the next couple of days.

Keys is currently trending on Twitter as South Africans soak in the moment: @mbiizozo tweeted: “Neh @LewisHamilton playing Musa Keys’ #Selema on his latest Instagram Reel. #KyalamiGP will be epic man.” Neh @LewisHamilton playing Musa Keys’ #Selema on his latest Instagram Reel. #KyalamiGP will be epic man. pic.twitter.com/Qyv2frxMO3 — Sthembiso Lebuso (@Mbiizozo) July 25, 2022 “Lewis Hamilton casually doing promo for Musa Keys is just (pinched fingers emojis),” added @cnehshuga.

