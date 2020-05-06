WATCH: Lillian Dube jokes about struggling artists

It is safe to say that South Africa is currently breathing through the wound.





The reality of a month-long lockdown means a string of job losses across many sectors and it's not just regular citizens who are feeling the pinch.





Some of Mzansi's favourite celebrities are also feeling the effects of the lockdown on their pockets.





However, veteran actress Lilian Dube has taken a different approach to the situation and has candidly shared her thoughts.





During an interview with the SABC, Lillian got real about the fact that artists and freelancers need all the help they can get to survive the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.





She also thanked those who have directed their donations to the entertainment sector.





“I'm so happy to see that on this earth, there are still people who do the Lord's work,” she said.





"I had previously heard of Mrs and Mr Ramela, who have been doing amazing charity work, including giving people blankets in winter from as far as Lesotho, as well as locally. I didn't know that one day, he would honour us as well by helping us in my time of need. Because as you know, we artists are part-time tycoons. The one day you have work and the next dololo,” she said.



