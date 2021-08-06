WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Shona Ferguson

A memorial service for late film, television producer and actor Shona Ferguson will be held today at 10am via live-streaming. Ferguson was laid to rest at the Fourways cemetery in Joburg on Wednesday.

The veteran actor, who was married to award-winning actress Connie Ferguson, died on Friday, July 30, from Covid-19-related complications after spending a week in ICU at Milpark Hospital. As per Covid-19 protocol, only 50 invited guests will be allowed in at the memorial. Connie took to Instagram on Thursday to share an image of her late husband with a touching message to Mzanzi, saying: “I really have no words but to say thank you. Thank you South Africa, the continent and the world at large for the outpouring of love, words of comfort and prayers. My family and I appreciate you. God bless you all.

"To my friends and colleagues, your support has been immeasurable! Thank you and God bless and multiply you." While Connie didn't speak at the funeral, she paid tribute to her husband in a pre-recorded audio message. In her heartfelt tribute, she began by addressing Shona directly saying: "My love, my skat ... Never in a million years would I have thought I'd be in this position that I am today. Speaking as I am today, without your physical presence."