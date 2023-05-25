WATCH: Londie London addresses all the hot tea on the car her ex took back

Singer Londiwe Zulu, popularly known as Londie London, is one of the most talked about Mzansi celebrities with rumours about her personal life always being a focus on blogs. The former “The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member’s failed engagement with KwaZulu-Natal businessman Hlubi Nkosi made her a hot topic on social media as it was plagued by infidelity speculations.

It was alleged that London had moved out of her Hillcrest home with her fiancé after he allegedly impregnated another woman. There were soon allegations that after leaving Nkosi, she was “down and out” and was spotted driving a Tazz. “Uma ungahlala nayo kwi Tazz ngekhe i pontshelwe yi tire uma ungahlala kwi front sit?” (Don’t you think a Tazz would burst its tires if I were to carry this bag in it?) she says in the teaser clip for L-Tido’s Podcast. View this post on Instagram A post shared by l_tido 🇿🇦 (@l_tido) During L-Tido’s podcast of the same name, London addressed the rumours that just won’t stop regarding her relationship with the father of her two children, which began in 2018.

“It was never because of a woman. It was never because of cheating. It was just because we didn't see eye to eye. We didn't have the same aspirations as we had in the beginning and, for me, I felt like he switched up on me. “I feel like he changed. I feel like he lied more than anything ... I stopped my music career, became a mother, stayed at home ... and this man,” she explained. During her last exit scenes from “The Real Housewives of Durban” season three, Londie also addressed the cheating rumours, making it clear that she was unaware of them and that they were not part of the reason for the split.