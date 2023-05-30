WATCH: Londie London shows off her new car, in her name this time

It was just a few days ago when singer Londie London was telling the story of how her ex took back a car he gave her and now she is celebrating getting her new wheels.
London recently posted a video of the day she went to collect her new white BMW X5 on her official Instagram account.
The former “The Real Housewives of Durban” star, first shared news of her new car, on the day her interview on “L-Tido Podcast” dropped on YouTube.
She shared on her Instagram Stories pictures of herself standing next to her new ride, holding a bouquet of roses.
London has now shared a Reel that shows her dressed in a leather black jacket with a fur collar, arriving to collect her new car at the dealership.
In her caption, London wrote “Forever Yena (him)” which is a phrase that refers to a person’s romantic partner. She had thanked her love on her Instagram stories for her new car but in her caption made sure to clear up that the car is in her name.
London does not want to go through the experience she had with her baby daddy ex, where she walked out of a venue to find the car she drove, was gone.
“On that day, I wish I could remember the date, which I don’t (laughs). I was at a Rémy Martin event … And yes, when I did walk out, the car was not there”
Her followers couldn’t help but spot the hashtag, including social media influencer and rapper Cassper Nyovest’s son’s mother, Thobeka Majozi.
“It’s the hashtag for me 😂❤️ congratulations mama, you deserve this and more x,” she wrote.
May has been filled with new blessings for the “Suk’emabhozeni” singer, she had shared on Mother’s Day a picture of her inside her new home, dangling a set of keys.
Her braid line business is also flourishing and London’s happiness has been credited to her new man.
Who knows maybe her new romance will inspire her to hit the studio and remind Mzansi of her actual claim to fame.